Declo Days: Small-town pride on display July 8-9

DECLO — The town is set to demonstrate its community spirit during a two-day annual summer celebration in City Park.

Declo Days will be held Friday and Saturday.

“Back when Declo Days started in the 1980s everyone was having their own celebrations like the church and Lions Club,” said Kim Gailey, Declo Days committee member.

At the time, the committee rallied all the groups to combine the celebrations into one event spread over two days, she said.

Former lawmaker Denton Darrington, of Declo was one of the people who organized the first Declo Days in 1981.

Darrington was the local bishop of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the time and recognized that the church and school alumni were holding separate celebrations each year.

“I thought why don’t we get all these groups together at once and have a larger celebration for the community of Declo,” Darrington said. “It turned out to be a good idea and we named it Declo Days.”

Most of the Declo High School reunions are held during the same weekend, so the event draws alumni from all over the country to the city.

“It’s a true small-town community pride thing," Gailey said.

Declo Days are held each year on the second Friday and Saturday of July so people who have moved away can plan to visit.

“It’s different from the July 24th celebrations and different from the Cassia County Fair and the Fourth of July celebrations,” Darrington said.

This year, after a pause for a couple of years, the Hammer Run will return.

The event is named after Brad Matthews, one of the best athletes to graduate from Declo High School, Darrington said.

Nicknamed “Hammer,” Matthews was killed in 1991 in a vehicle crash.

The planning committee is also bringing in Shawn Dee the Hypno Hick hypnotist, who is a group favorite, Gailey said.

"He selects volunteers out of the audience to participate," she said. "He is so entertaining."

At one point, the celebration was reduced to one day, Gailey said, but a new committee brought the two-day event back and now both days are filled with activities, including a parade on Saturday.

The parade route stretches a half-mile on Main Street between the LDS church and the schools.

The Declo Lions Club also plays a central role in the event, marked by music, entertainment, vendors, games for the children, special meals and more.

Many of the events such as the hypnotist show and children’s games are free.

The Lions Club hosts a Saturday breakfast and a raffle.

“The Lions Club does an immense amount of good in our city," Darrington said. "They are doing projects all of the time and they spend the money they make in the community."