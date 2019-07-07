DECLO — The 39th annual Declo Days celebration will be Friday and Saturday at Kiwanis Park, 207 E. Main St. The theme will be “This is Home.” It will be a great time to visit with friends, neighbors and returning alumni.
The schedule is as follows:
Friday:
- 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. — The Declo Fire Department will sell tater tots, quesadillas, ice cream and drinks.
- 9:15 p.m. — ‘’Napoleon Dynamite” will be shown on the big screen in the park. There is no admission fee. Concessions will be available. Dress up because there will be prizes for the best costume. Bring your blanket, chair, etc.
Saturday:
Main Street will be closed to all vehicles from 6 a.m. on, from the Seminary building to the Little Classroom. There will be a drop-off by the Seminary.
- 7 a.m. — Hammer Run 5K Run/Walk. To register, go to hammerrundeclo.blogspot.com. The cost is $30 until and on race day. You will be included in a race day drawing. Check in from 6 to 6:45 a.m. For more information, call Melanie at 208-650-6644.
- 7 to 9 a.m. — Alumni-sponsored breakfast, prepared and served by the class of 1999
- 10 a.m. — Parade judging. Line up three blocks west and one block north of the center of town. All kids, except those on horses, line up at the LDS Church. Everyone is invited to participate in the parade.
- 10:30 a.m. — Declo Days Parade with Parade Marshal Richard “Dick” Wolf
- 11:15 a.m. — Flag ceremony conducted by the American Legion in Kiwanis Park
- 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Races and games for all ages
- 12:30 p.m. — Lions Club barbecue. They will serve a $3 hotdog meal to kids, also.
- 12:45 to 2:15 p.m. — Entertainment with Heath Clark.
- 2:30 p.m. — Lions Club drawing and closing activities
Near the end of the activities, weather permitting, the Declo Fire Department will park a fire truck by the lunch room, spraying foam. Kids, bring a swimsuit. This is your opportunity to play in the foam, and it’s free.
Main Street will be blocked off from Idaho 77 to the library for Saturday evening events:
- 5:30 p.m. — Lions Club Corn Hole Tournament. There will be one for kids if there is enough interest.
- 7:30 to 10 p.m. — Family-friendly street dance with the Eric May band, food and drinks.
There will be free activities for kids all evening — bounce house, fish pond and train ride.
To set up a concession stand, game or activity, call DeLores at 208-654-2310.
The Declo Days organizing committee needs help looking for the names of the 1990 and 1993 Parade Marshals. Call 208-765-2310 with that information.
