DECLO — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has received a request for a general air quality permit-to-construct from East Valley Cattle.

The proposed permit will regulate emissions from a stationary concrete batch plant at a dairy at 700 S. 2725 E., Declo.

A public comment period will be provided on the proposed permit if a written request is submitted to DEQ by 5 p.m. Aug. 21.

The permit application is available for review at deq.idaho.gov/media/60181932/east-valley-cattle-batch-plant-declo-ptc-application-0818.pdf.

Submit requests for a 30-day public comment period by email to tanya.chin@deq.idaho.gov or by mail to: Tanya Chin, Air Quality Division, DEQ State Office, 1410 N. Hilton, Boise, Idaho 83706.

