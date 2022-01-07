December and January storms bring relief from the drought but challenge drivers and firefighters

The aftermath of a fire that destroyed the Ford Transfer and Storage Company is seen Thursday afternoon, Jan. 6, 2022, in downtown Twin Falls.
Brice Cardoza, with Kimberly Nurseries Landscape and Irrigation, shovels more than a foot of snow from sidewalks Tuesday afternoon in Twin Falls. Snowfall since mid- to late December has brought nearly an inch and a half of precipitation to the Magic Valley.
Snowmelt pours from a drainage pipe Thursday afternoon in downtown Twin Falls.
The fire is under investigation by the state fire marshal, Brooks said.
The fire, which burned household items from some 40 customers, caused more than $1 million in damages, Brooks said.
“We’ve had three fires in the past week,” Brooks said, including the storage building. All were total losses.
“One was a modular home and when those get going, they are hard to stop,” he said.
A bit of relief from the drought
Above normal precipitation has blessed the valley since the beginning of the water year — Oct. 1 — which coincides with the end of the past irrigation season.
“At this time, our primary concern for meeting irrigation demand this growing season is the low reservoir carryover storage that kicked off the water year 2022,” said Corey Loveland, a hydrologist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service. “Carryover storage was well below normal in all major reservoir systems across the region. Although reservoir storage continues to increase, we will need an above average snowpack to fill reservoirs this spring.”
Snowpack remained “alarmingly low until mid-December when winter storms and cold temperatures finally arrived,” the agency’s January Water Supply Outlook Report says.
Total precipitation for the month of December was about an inch, which is a quarter-inch short of normal, National Weather Service meteorologist Dave Groenert said Thursday in a telephone interview from his office in Boise. But so far in January, the airport has received a half-inch of precipitation.
“The average precipitation for the month of January is .84 inches,” Groenert said. “We’re more than halfway there.”
A total of 4.66 inches of moisture was recorded at the Twin Falls airport since Oct. 1, compared with the average of 3.02 inches, he said.
Groenert said moisture will continue to fall for the next few days in southern Idaho before a high-pressure inversion hits after the weekend.
