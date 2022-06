A massive wind farm has been proposed for public property north of the Minidoka National Historic Site near Eden that would double the amount of wind energy produced in Idaho.

Some stakeholders are pushing back against the recent proposal. Others are waiting for the Environmental Impact Statement to come out before forming an opinion on the controversial subject.

Read more about the Lava Ridge Wind Energy Project in the Big Story in Sunday’s Times-News.

