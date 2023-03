Michael Mario Maher, 71, of Twin Falls died Saturday, March 4, 2023, at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Monica Spellman, 64, of Twin Falls died Sunday, March 5, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

John W. Butler, 71, of Twin Falls died Sunday, March 5, 2023, at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Maxine J. Brauburger, 85, of Richfield died Saturday, March 4, 2023, at The Cove of Cascadia Assisted Care in Bellevue. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Shoshone Chapel.

Hollace “Holly” Ann Hopple, 70, of Buhl died Saturday, March 4, 2023, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

William "Bill" Mac Strange, 92, of Hagerman died Saturday, March 4, 2023, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Steven Clay Anderson, 60, of Declo died Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Rupert. Arrangements are under the care of Morrison Funeral Home, Rupert.

Josephine C. West, 95, of Jerome died Sunday, March 5, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Jeanine Faye Smith, 79, of Twin Falls died Saturday, March 4, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Robert "Bob" Hoke, 91, of Filer died Saturday, March 4, 2023, at home. Arrangements under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Vernon Adams, 85, of Hansen died March 4, 2023, at home surrounded by friends and family. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Jeri Lyn Crumbliss, 65, of Kimberly died March 4, 2023, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.