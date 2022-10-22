 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DEATH NOTICES

Death notices

Linda Jo Shelton, 76, of Kimberly died Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Oak Creek Rehabilitation Center in Kimberly. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory of Twin Falls, Idaho.

Samuel “Sam” Dale Blackwell, 92, of Gooding and formerly of Glenns Ferry, died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Wilma Showers, 86, of Hagerman and formerly of Bliss, died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

