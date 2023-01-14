Death notices

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jeffrey Karl Watts, 65, of Murtaugh died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley.

