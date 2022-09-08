 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DEATH NOTICES

Death notices

Aiden Gage Kirtley, 18, of Twin Falls died Aug. 23, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

