Death notices

Rustin Bowen, 48, of Filer, died on April 24, 2022, at a local hospital. Arrangements are in the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Douglas D. Collier, 85, of Twin Falls died Sunday April 24, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Martha Ann Day, 82, of Twin Falls died Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Clarence William “Bill” Steward, 52, of Twin Falls died Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Charles Tuma, 79, of Twin Falls died April 25, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

