DEATH NOTICES

Death notices

Richard "Rick" Wayne Halstead, 73, of Jerome died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, surrounded by his family in Jerome. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Nila Irene Burash, 89, of Jerome died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Kenneth Delbert Crothers, 97, of Shoshone died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at St. Luke's Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Shoshone Chapel.

