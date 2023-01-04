 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DEATH NOTICES

Conny Loraine Ralls, 71, of Jerome died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Ashley Manor Assisted Care in Jerome. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Rebecca J. Allred, 63, of Twin Falls died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Shirley Shropshire, 91, of Jerome died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Francis Cross, 92, of Jerome died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Robert “Bob” Howard Cauffiel, died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Transitional Care of Cascadia in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Helen Williams, 90, of Shoshone died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at the Lincoln County Care Center in Shoshone. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.

Betty Viola Hurd, 70, of Gooding died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Bernard Clifford Gibbs, 89, of Rupert died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Minidoka Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley.

Theodore William Uhlrich Jr., 87, of Twin Falls died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Chardonnay Assisted Living. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Marcelino Valle Gomez, 97, of Burley died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Parke View Rehabilitation & Care Center in Burley. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley.

Mary Josephine Walker, 92 of Twin Falls died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

