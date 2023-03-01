Glenda Gail White, 69, of Kimberly died Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Ashley Manor in Kimberly. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

TJ Henington, 42, of Meridian died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at home. Arrangments are under the care of Accent Funeral Home, Meridian.

Luciana Smith, 75, of Jerome, died Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at a care center in Jerome. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls.

Deloris E. Towne, 94, of Dietrich died Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.

Angelene M. Gustavson, 38, of Bliss died Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Stan Jan Murray, 76, of Seattle and formerly of Fairfield died Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Verlon “Boyd” Taylor, 86, of Twin Falls died Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Grace Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Brian Don Korth, 65, of Paul died Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley.