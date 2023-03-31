Noleen Carter Pearce, 82, of Buhl died Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Pauline Fae Harvey, 91, of Buhl died Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at River Rock Assisted Living in Buhl. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

LaDawn Marie Snow, 51, of Farmington, Utah, died Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Phillip C. Kent, 71, of Richfield died Friday, March 31, 2023, at the North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Shoshone Chapel.