DEATH NOTICES

Death notices

Karen “Judy” Schierman, 87, of Jerome died Aug. 22, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Brian F. Johnson, 33, of Jerome and formerly of Twin Falls died Aug. 21, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Beverly Cross, 88, of Jerome died Aug. 22, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Stetson Dwight Hollinger, 34, of Heyburn died Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Theodore “Ted” Williamson, 83, of Jerome died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray’s Wendell and Jerome Chapels.

