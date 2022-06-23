Death notices

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
David L. Hughes Jr., 72, of Shoshone died Monday, June 20, 2022, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.

Carolyn L. Howard-Hillis, 91, of Buhl died Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at a local hospital. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Anna Lowder, 78, of Wendell died Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at her home. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

