Death notices

James W. Campbell, 85, of Twin Falls died Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.

Gus Pantazes, 89, of Twin Falls died Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Bridgeview Care Center. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.

Ina Pettit, 93, of Twin Falls died Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.

Lillian Anne Banfill, 77, of Wendell died Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Marvin Aslett, 96, of Jerome died Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Blanca Estella Villaro, 72, of Buhl died Friday, August 5, 2022, at her residence. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

