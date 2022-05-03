Death notices

Marvin R. Lively, 86, of Buhl died Friday, April 29, 2022, at his home. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Shelbbi Lynn Bean, 29, of Rupert died Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Oakley, Idaho. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Rasmusssen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Ronald Sparks died at home surrounded by his family after a sudden illness on April 28, 2022, in Murtaugh, Idaho. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Martha Ann Day, 82, of Twin Falls died Tuesday, April 25, 2022. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Robert Wilson, 62, of Jerome died Sunday, May 1, 2022, at his home in Jerome. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.
Barbara Anderson, 87, of Boise died April 30, 2022. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Summers Funeral Home, Ustick Chapel, in Meridian.