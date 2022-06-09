 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death notices

Howard Harder, 89, of Kimberly died June 8, 2022, in his home. Arrangements are in the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Ralph Snyder, 70, of Twin Falls died June 5, 2022. Arrangements are pending under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Dorothy Dean Mabey, 91, of Burley died Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at her home. In keeping with Dorothy’s wishes, no formal services will be held. A private graveside will take place at a later date in the Marion Cemetery in Oakley. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.

George B. Drain, 89, of Jerome died June 7, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Stephen Edward Di Lucca, 63, of Jerome, died June 7, 2022, at his home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Lori Ridley, 63, of Filer died Monday, June 6, 2022, surrounded by family. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

