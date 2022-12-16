 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DEATH NOTICES

Darrel J. McMahon, 73, of Twin Falls died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Roland Aguilar, 62, of Twin Falls died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Richard Cale, 69, of Jerome died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

James Albert Rowe, 83, of Gooding and formerly of Jerome and Twin Falls died Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at his daughter's home in Gooding. Arrangements under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

