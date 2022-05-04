 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death notices

Richard Hodges, 64, of Twin Falls died May 1, 2022, in his home. Arrangements are in the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Raymond Wilson, 79, of Twin Falls died April 30, 2022, at a local hospital. Arrangements are in the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Donna Rae Aquila, 82, of Shoshone died April 29, 2022, at her home. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.

Flora Miller, 82, of Kimberly died April 30, 2022, at a local care facility. Arrangements are in the care of Parkes Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Ann Lane Gideon, 77, of Twin Falls died Saturday, April 30, 2022. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Marion Bradshaw, 86, of Twin Falls died on May 1, 2022, in her home. Arrangements in the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Ronald E. Lewis, 78, of Twin Falls, formerly of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, died May 3 at his home. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory.

Sadie Marie Boswell Bessire Breeding, 86, of Kimberly passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Sam A. Middleton, 83, of Kalispell, Montana, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Gloschat Funeral Home of Kalispell.

