Daniel Joe Beukers, 58, of Twin Falls died Saturday, March 18, 2023, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Kenneth M. Miller, 91, of Twin Falls died Saturday, March 18, 2023, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Sara Elizabeth Burkett, 102, of Twin Falls died Saturday, March 18, 2023, at a local care center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Billy Gene Slaughter, 80, of Jerome died Saturday, March 18, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Rita Caroline Arellano, 89, of Twin Falls died Sunday, March 19, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Lloyd Brown, 92, of Hagerman died Sunday, March 19, 2023, at home in Hagerman. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Dale Crowther, 69, of Paul died Sunday, March 19, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary, Rupert.