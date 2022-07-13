Death notices

Patricia “Patty” Provo, 63, of Twin Falls died Sunday, July 10, 2022, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.

Kirby Woodrow Borden, 86, of South Jordan, Utah, and formerly of Twin Falls, died Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Anthology Assisted Living. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho.

Michael “Myc” Paul Copenbarger, 55, of Twin Falls died July 9, 2022, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Samuel A. Moorman Jr., 83, of Filer died Monday, July 11, 2022, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho.