DEATH NOTICES

Death notices

Barbara Matthews, 82, of Hagerman died Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at the North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Tags

