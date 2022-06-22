Death notices

Chancelor Maughan, 25, of Twin Falls died June 17, 2022. Arrangements are in the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Elene Monroe, 73, of Buhl died June 19, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are in care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Gary Richard Betschart, 69, of Eureka, Nevada, died June 19, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls. Services will be held in the future in Eureka. Local arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Forence Gertrude Howells-Durk, 100, formerly of Jerome died at her home in Castle Rock, Colorado, on June 18, 2022. Services pending under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

