Death notices

Marilyn Ruth Wayment, 83 of Twin Falls, passed away June 30, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.
Brett Jay Chapman, 33, of Pueblo, Colorado, died June 26, 2022. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.
Terry J. Kingston, 57, of Twin Falls died Monday, June 27, 2022, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho in Twin Falls.