Carol Lynn Nielsen, 76, of Kimberly died Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at St. Luke's Magic Valley Hospital in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

John Leo Thiebert, 92, of Twin Falls died Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Zeyer Funeral Chapel, Nampa.

Marlene Lassiter Yardley, 85, of Twin Falls died Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Ashley Manor in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Myann Gean Hopkins, 25, of Twin Falls died Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.