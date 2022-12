Death notices

Mark Horner, 60, of Twin Falls died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Bridgeview Estates in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Twin Falls.

Glenda Bryant, 86, of Prosser, Washington, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at St. Luke's Magic Valley Hospital in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

LeAnn Simnitt, 79, of Boise died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Relyea Funeral Chapel, Boise.

Patricia E. Wolfe, 72, of Filer died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Marilyn Lawley, 94, of Twin Falls died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Stephen “Bud” Bailey Jr., 73, of Burley and formerly of Murtaugh died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at Mini-Cassia Care Center in Burley. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Eilene Mae Corder Fries, 75, of Declo died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley.