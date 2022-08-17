Joseph Fowler, 81, of Rupert died Monday, August 15, 2021, at his home. Service arrangements are under the care of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Death notices
Related to this story
Most Popular
“He has a much better disposition this morning than I would have if it would have been me,” Leslie Warwood said. “I was furious when I found out what had occurred. It could have ended horrifically.”
Almost $4,000 worth of items were taken, court records allege.
A Washington woman died Tuesday afternoon near Burley when the vehicle she was driving rolled multiple times.
Congratulations to these families!
Opinion: Imagine you are new to Idaho. You’ve left your trusted longtime physician behind, and now you need a new primary care doctor. How are you supposed to judge whether a new doctor is qualified, gives good advice and will take good care of you? So you pick one off of your insurer’s website and hope she’s a good one.
Jadyn A. McFarling, 14, of Twin Falls died Aug. 10, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory,…
Opinion: Idaho’s Senate delegation shows no sign of cleaning up its act. It continues to put the interests of wealthy donors and the national Republican party ahead of the citizens of the state of Idaho. And on Sunday night, they did so in an especially egregious fashion.
Concerned that a massive wind energy project would have a negative impact on their rural county, Minidoka County Commission passed a resolution in opposition to the Lava Ridge Wind Project.
Led by new band director Kristopher Crozier, this years show name is 'Rites of Passage', but first Crozier wanted to do a little team building first.
One teacher doesn't want a single student to receive a failing grade.