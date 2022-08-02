 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death notices

Elton Hasselstrom, 102, of Rupert died Friday, July 29, 2022, at Autumn Haven Assisted Living. Arrangements are under the care of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.

Jean Marie Halverson Wright, 68, of Gooding died Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Joel Allender, 88, of Bellevue died Saturday, July 30, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Raymond Box, 82, of Twin Falls died Sunday, July 31, 2022, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Bruce C. Mecham, 85, of Buhl died Sunday, July 31, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home.

