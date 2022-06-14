Death notices

Gayle Smith, 89, of Twin Falls died on June 11, 2022, at a local care center. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Gloria Gilbert, 91, died Friday, June 10, 2022, at her home in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

Adeline Austin, 92, of Jerome died June 8, 2022, at a local care center. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Pamela McBride, 60, of Hazelton died June 9, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Michael Kevin McKain, 69, of Meridian died June 7, 2022, at Creekside Transitional Care. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Patricia K. Snyder, 79, of Jerome died June 10, 2022, at a local care center. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Kathy Carrizales, 62, of Buhl died Friday, June 10, 2022, at a Boise hospital. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Ramon Fernandez, 34, of Bellevue died June 10, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Edith M. Barkley, 81, of Twin Falls died Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Brookdale Assisted Living. A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. at In His Name Fellowship in Filer. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Sylvan Taggart, 91, of Jerome died June 10, 2022, at a local care center. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

