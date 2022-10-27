Death notices

Rosa Valenzuela, 65, of Shoshone died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.
Betty Alice Capin, 98, of Gooding died Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at DeSano Place Assisted Care in Gooding. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Keegan Carl Anderson, 31, of the Treasure Valley and formerly of Wendell died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Ontario, Oregon. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.