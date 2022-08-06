Death notices

Kip Marshall Shane, 53, of Jerome died July 29, 2022, in Robertsdale, Alabama. Arrangements are under the care of Mack Funeral Home in Robertsdale, Alabama.
Robert Eugene “Bob” Marsh, 79, of Burley died Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. No formal services will be held. Arrangements are under the care of Morrison Funeral Home, Rupert.
Melvin Arthur Megaard, 85, of Filer died Friday, July 28, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls.
Lana Marie (Bates) Leedom, 65, of Twin Falls died Aug. 1, 2022.
James R. Winn, 80, of Paul died Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Cascadia of Boise. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.