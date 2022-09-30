 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DEATH NOTICES

Robert W. “Bob” Giltner, 74, of Jerome died Sept. 28, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Geralda “Jeri” Bothof, 85, formerly of Jerome died Sept. 28, 2022, at a Meridian nursing home. Arrangements are under the care of Bowman Funeral Parlor, Garden City.

Beatrice “Bea” Hendrix, 98, of Meridian and formerly of Buhl, died Sept. 27, 2022. Arrangements under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor, Garden City.

John Joseph “Joe” Reeder, 43, of Murray, Utah, and formerly of Twin Falls, died Sept. 25, 2022, in Murray. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

