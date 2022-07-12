Death notices

Charles “West” Stone, 100, of Jerome and Twin Falls died July 11, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Gary Diehl, 67, of Jerome died Friday, July 8, 2022, in Florida. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Garland Larson, 77, died Friday, July 8, 2022, at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. Arrangements will be announced by Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Irma Rebecca Becerra, 54, of Jerome died July 10, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Carlene Humphreys, 88, of Gooding died July 10, 2022, at a hospice care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Esther Ensworth, 90, of Twin Falls died July 9, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Teodoro Rivera, 99, of Rupert died Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Rosetta Assisted Living Center in Burley. Arrangements will be announced by Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

RaNae Louise Bradshaw Traughber, 78, of Pocatello and formerly of Burley died Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Portneuf Regional Medical Center, in Pocatello. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.