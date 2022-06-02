 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death notices

Wanda Fae Skelton, 75, of Twin Falls died May 20, 2022, at her home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Betty Schnell Freeman, 67, of Rogerson died May 29, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Virginia Broner, 86, of Twin Falls died at a local care facility on June 1, 2022. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Timothy Ray Cady, 80, of Hailey died Sunday, May 29, 2022, at St. Luke’s Wood River. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

James Lee, 83, of Twin Falls died June 1, 2022, in his home. Arrangements are in the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

