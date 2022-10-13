 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DEATH NOTICES

Death notices

Salvador Espinoza, 73, of Twin Falls died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Terri Ann Smith, 57, of Malta died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah, surrounded by her loved ones. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley.

Dolores B. Booth, 89, of Layton, Utah, and formerly of Malta, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Sunridge of Layton. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley.

James Randall Hodgson, 66, of Burley died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at Mini-Cassia Care Center. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley.

James “Jim” E. Eiselein, 76, of Hansen died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Earl W. Read, 85, of Filer died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Bruce Gordon Petrie, 72, of Eden died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Death notices

James Kenneth Baldwin, 72, of Twin Falls died Oct. 6, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

