 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
DEATH NOTICES

Death notices

  • 0

Michael Lynn Gibson, 68, of Twin Falls died Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Larry D. Fennewald, 66, of Twin Falls, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Renee Leehann Stevens, 32, of Twin Falls died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Kenneth Franklin House, 83, of Richfield died Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at St. Luke's Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Shoshone Chapel.

People are also reading…

Julina Lyons Curtis, 79, of Twin Falls died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at St. Luke's Magic Valley. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Mary Ann Plummer, 93, of Twin Falls died Dec. 7, 2022, in Boise. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Andrea Melissa Powers, 35, of Twin Falls died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at her residence in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death notices

Geraldine Thaete, 57, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Harmony Place Assisted Living in Filer. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Young designers thrive in Senegalese capital during Dakar fashion week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News