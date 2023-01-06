Death notices

Carolyn "Nana" Nanette Little, 74, of Twin Falls died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Heritage Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
