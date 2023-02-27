Shirley J. Gorrell, 92, of Kimberly died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at Oak Creek Rehabilitation Center in Kimberly. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Lupe Cisneros, 75, of Twin Falls died Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Verna Lamm, 91, of Jerome died Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

John P. Ross, 86, of Jerome died Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Edith Maria Abraham Mullen, 93, of Twin Falls died Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at a care center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home in, Twin Falls.

Marco Aurelio Alvarado-Vita, 46, of Burley died Friday, Feb. 25, 2023, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Russell "Dale" Turnipseed, 83, of Twin Falls died Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at home surrounded by friends and family. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Charles Browne, 68, of Twin Falls died Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Jennifer Acheson, 36, of Twin Falls died Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Fall.

William J. “Bill” Carter, 87, of Boise died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation Society of Idaho.