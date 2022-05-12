Death notices

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mary Rose Crofts, 88, of Twin Falls died May 5, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Hospital in Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Teresa Ann Rimel, 63, of Bliss died Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Bridgeview Estates Assisted Care in Twin Falls. Cremation arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Nell Smith Hulse Turner, 91, of Murtaugh died Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at her home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Tracy Eric Brown, 59, of Burley died Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Hyrum N. Morrison, 67, of Twin Falls died Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho in Twin Falls.

