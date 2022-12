Death notices

Martha Aguilar, 81, of Rupert, died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Hansen Mortuary, Rupert.

Michael Kay Butcher, 67, of Twin Falls, died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Charlie Caster, 45, of Rogerson, died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at St. Luke's Magic Valley. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel, Jerome.

Darrel J. McMahon, 73, of Twin Falls, died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory, Twin Falls.

Casimir "Casey" Mori, 69, of Twin Falls, died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at St. Luke's Magic Valley. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Richard "Rick" E. Ruhter, 69, of Twin Falls, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral & Crematory, Twin Falls.

Jimmy Dale Schvaneveldt, 69, of Jerome, died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.