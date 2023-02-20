Carmelita Price Nielsen, 96, of Burley died Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at Highland Estates Assisted Living in Burley. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley.

William Kirby, 75, of Kimberly died Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at Alpine Manor in Kimberly. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Helen Cummins, 73, of Kimberly died Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at home surrounded by friends and family. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Raymond Arvil Taylor, 84, of Jerome died Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Judy Marie Miller, 77, of Twin Falls died Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at home. Arrangements under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Lenore Arlene Everton, 90, of Twin Falls died Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Johnny Delano Seal, 75, of Twin Falls died Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.