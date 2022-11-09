 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DEATH NOTICES

Death notices

  • 0

Ronald Larry Riffey, 77, of Hollister died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Andria B. Richards, 28, of Twin Falls died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Jean C. Eklund, 86, of Gooding and formerly of Fairfield died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Bennett Hills Assisted Care in Gooding. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Dixie Lea Henderson, 74, of Twin Falls died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Twin Falls Transitional Care in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

