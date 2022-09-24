 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DEATH NOTICES

Death notices

Bobby Joe Butler, 89, of Twin Falls died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Julie M. Stazenski, 56 of Twin Falls died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Frank “Duke” Verhaal Jr., 85, of Buhl died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

David Lee Robinson, 38, of Filer died Sept. 20, 2022. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

