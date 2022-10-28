Death notices

Hurshel Wendell Melson, 82, of Jerome died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at St. Luke's Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Levi Roberson, 34, of Burley died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.

Saundra Cummins, 78, of Twin Falls and formerly of Hazelton died Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Shyrea Harrell, 26, of Kimberly died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Steven D. Elsensohn, 79, of Twin Falls died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Twin Falls Transitional Care of Cascadia. Arrangements were under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.

David N. Pockel, 80, of Burley died Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at Portneuf Medical Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary, Rupert.

Vivian Bray, 97, of Twin Falls died Sunday, Oct. 23, at her home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls.