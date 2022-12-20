Death notices

Brent Kobayashi, 60, of Rupert died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley.

Wilma Pierson Taylor, 87, of Malta died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Highland Estates Assisted Living in Burley. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley.

Gary Lee Bennett, 90, of Burley died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley.

Terry James Lea, 68, of Twin Falls died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Larry Dennis Gardner, 69, of Jerome died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Larry Leon Hettich, 70, of Kimberly died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Charlotte Elaine Moon, 80, of Boise and formerly of Rupert, died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Boise. Arrangements are under the care of Bowman Funeral Parlor, Garden City.

Charles Leo Cutler, 79, of Twin Falls died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.