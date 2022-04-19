Death notices

Troy Bentley, 59, of Twin Falls, Idaho died Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

John Gjaltema, 75, of Buhl died Saturday, April 16, 2022, at his residence. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Carrollann Ivie, 86, of Chubbuck died April 15, 2022, at Ashley Manor-Hawthorne. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Kay Louisa Neal, 85, of Glenns Ferry died at a Boise care facility on Sunday, April 17, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel.

Clarus Nelson, 77, of Twin Falls died April 17, 2022. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Chester C. Phillips, 81, of Hagerman died Sunday, April 17, 2022, at a Jerome care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Ronald Plant, 90, of Jerome, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Laverna Irene Rudolph, 88, of Twin Falls died Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Rose Garden Care facility in Yuma, Arizona. A celebration of life will be announced at a later.

Kathleen “Kathy” M. Winson, 69, of Twin Falls, Idaho, died Friday, April 15, 2022, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

