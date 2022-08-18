Death notices

Capt. George C. Kinslow (USMC Ret.), 91, of Twin Falls died at his home Aug. 15, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls.
Wilma Covey, 87, Twin Falls and formerly of Buhl died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Patti Jean McGee, 63, of Hagerman died Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Carlene Hathaway, 73, of Filer and formerly of Shoshone died Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.
Valerie J. Lukens, 91, of Twin Falls died Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Serenity Transitional Care in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.