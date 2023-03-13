Mary Luff, 84, of Twin Falls and formerly of Richfield died Friday, March 10, 2023, at Serenity Transitional Care in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Shoshone Chapel.

George Gerhardt, 71, of Rupert died Friday, March 10, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Morrison Funeral Home, Rupert.

Neil Odell Robertson, 80, of Burley died Monday, March 13, 2023, at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley.

Rodney Lamar Crockett, 87, of Colorado Springs, Colo., and formerly of the Mini-Cassia area, died Thursday, March 9, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley.

Lily Bell, 88, formerly of Burley died Sunday, March 12, 2023, at River Meadows Assisted Living in Alpine, Utah. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley.

Coy Lee Thomas Ragains, 26, of Twin Falls died Saturday, March 11, 2023, at St. Luke's Magic Valley. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

William Ross Tyree, 66, of Burley, died Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.